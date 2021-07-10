PC’s Sisson training in Friartown, preparing for first Olympics

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) — Back home at her alma mater with her legendary college coach Ray Treacy, Emily Sisson is quietly preparing. Saturday morning, 12 Sports got an in-person look at her latest training session as the future Olympian is just weeks away from making her debut on the biggest stage in the sport.

Sisson, an 11-time Big East champion and two-time national champion, ran for Providence from 2011-15. In the six years since leaving Friartown, she has run professionally for New Balance.

Last month, Sisson set a U.S. Olympic Trial record running the 10,000 meters in 31 minutes, 3.82 seconds at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field.

