Providence native David Duke is leaving the Providence College basketball program and entering his name in the NBA Draft. The Friars Junior guard will forgo his final season and sign with an agent he announced on social media Friday.

The former Classical High School star spent three years with Ed Cooley, coming to Friartown as a highly touted prospect From Cushing Academy. Duke averaged nearly 17 points and 5 assists a game last year for the Friars.