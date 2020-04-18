PC’s Battle adjusting on the fly to recruit at home

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – During a normal offseason, college basketball coaches around the country are traveling to recruit. The spring and summer months are spent flying to various AAU tournaments searching for talent in upcoming classes to add to their program. Providence veteran assistant Jeff Battle joined the WPRI Sports podcast, Double OT, to discusses the challenges coaches are facing recruiting from home and how the Friars are trying to put their best foot forward.

To listen to the entire show, click here.