PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – For the first time in 28 years, Providence College women’s soccer has made the NCAA Tournament.

The Friars will travel to Hempstead, N.Y. to face the Pride of Hofstra University in the first round. Date and time of the match is still TBD.

PC enters the match 10-6-3, while Hofstra is 16-3-1. The winner will advance to face either No. 2 North Carolina or South Carolina.