(WPRI) — Noah Locke led the Friars with 20 points to push PC to their ninth straight win, the first time the program has done that since 1989. Five of Ed Cooley’s players finished in double figures. Aside from Locke, Devin Carter (19 points), Alyn Breed and Ed Croswell (14 points each) and Bryce Hopkins (10 points) all added to the win.