(WPRI) — South Kingstown native Keegan Records entered the transfer portal on Monday. Records just wrapped up a four year career at Colgate where he earned First Team All-Patriot League honors.

This past season the big man averaged 13 points and six rebounds a game for the Raiders and helped them earn a trip to the NCAA Tournament.

Records began his career at South Kingstown High School and then St. Andrews School before he went to Colgate.

Records will be a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining. According to source, Providence and Rhode Island are among the schools interested in the South County native.