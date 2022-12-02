KINGSTON (WPRI) — Rivalry weekend has arrived as PC and URI are set to face off on Saturday night in Kingston. Both teams are coming off a loss. The Rams are 2-5, while PC comes into the matchup at 5-3.

“I appreciate the energy around our state over the game,” said PC head coach Ed Cooley. “I really do because it’s fun, it’s played at a really elite level and it allows kids to really embrace that competition that sets us up for league play on both ends.”

“It’s an important game,” said URI head coach Archie Miller. “With Providence’s Big East affiliation with their history of basketball it speaks second to none.”

Tip-off is at 5 p.m.