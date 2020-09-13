PC, URI add talent to 2021 recruiting class

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – On Friday afternoon, the two premiere college basketball programs in the state picked up key additions to their 2021 recruiting classes. The PC Friars picked up a commitment from Legend Geeter, a 6-foot-7 power forward from River Ridge, MI. The consensus top-50 recruit has similar attributes such as former Friar stars like Alpha Diallo and LaDontae Henton.

In Kingston, David Cox and his staff continue to mine for talent in the DMV. The latest is a big-time athlete in Abdou Samb. The 6-foot-8 power forward is an elite shot blocker with a high motor and a developing offensive game. He can step out and make the open 15 footer while also carving out a role in the paint with his back to the basket. To view watch Samb’s latest highlights, check out his junior year tape here.

