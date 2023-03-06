PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – After finishing the season 4-5 in its final nine games, Ed Cooley gave his Providence Friars the day off on Sunday to refocus. On Monday afternoon, they were back on the floor preparing for the Big East Tournament.

The Friars enter as the No. 5 seed and will face No. 4 UConn on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. It will mark just the fifth all-time meeting between the rivals at the conference tournament. The winner will advance to Friday’s semifinal.

When prepping for UConn, which reg season game will the Friars pay more attention to?



Bryce Hopkins & Devin Carter both said the 2nd matchup in Storrs. Correcting mistakes more important in their eyes than watching a game they played well in. #pcbb @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/eCEQ00Oqtn — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) March 6, 2023