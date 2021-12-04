PC tops URI in renewed rivalry game

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – After 730 days, Providence College and URI hit the hardwood at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center to renew their in-state rivalry.

The Friars entered with just one loss on the season and perfect at home, meanwhile URI entered 6-2. PC leaves victorious, winning 66-52.

Rhode Island made some runs in the first half, but PC was great on the boards. Forty-five rebounds, 20 of those being offensive, the Friars ended with 18 second-chance points.

Noah Horchler led the Friars with 16 points. Ed Croswell had a double-double, with 13 points and 15 rebounds.

The Friars improve to 8-1 on the season. Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, Providence hosts Vermont and the Rams are back in Kingston facing Sacred Heart.

