PC to travel to Wisconsin in Gavitt Games

by: Morey Hershgordon
CHARLOTTE, NC – MARCH 16: Head coach Ed Cooley of the Providence Friars reacts on the sideline against the Texas A&M Aggies during the first round of the 2018 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Spectrum Center on March 16, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – In the 2021 Gavitt Games, Providence will travel to and face Wisconsin. The annual event matches teams in the Big East with teams in the Big Ten. Tip time is still TBD.
Hey, @BadgerMBB! Got any plans on Nov. 15? pic.twitter.com/Lh14wCGVVM— Providence MBB (@PCFriarsmbb) June 24, 2021
