PC to travel to Wisconsin in Gavitt Games

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) -- The R.I. House of Representatives on Thursday night approved a $13.1 billion state budget for the upcoming fiscal year that boosts state spending on social services and education.

The House passed the budget bill along party lines on a 64-10 vote, with all 64 Democrats in attendance voting in favor and all 10 Republicans voting no. The roll call followed a multihour debate that was relatively short by the standards of previous budget nights.