PC survives Villanova in season finale

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Providence was in total control of an injury-riddled Villanova team and led by as many as 20 points, but the Friars coughed it up. The Wildcats took a late lead before David Duke’s tip in with 2.8 seconds broke a 52-all tie and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl’s three pointer fell short resulting in a 54-52 win for PC.

The Friars wrap up the regular season with a 13-12 record and a 9-10 mark in conference play.

The Friars will play in Wednesday’s first round of the Big East Tournament. Their seeding and opponent are still TBD. PC will need to win four games in four days to earn a berth into the NCAA Tournament.