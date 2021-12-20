PC ranked in national poll; first time since 2015-16

(WPRI) – Christmas came early for Ed Cooley and his Providence Friars. Five days before Santa Claus delivers gifts to millions across the globe, PC found itself in the AP Top 25 poll for the first time since late in the 2015-16 season.

The last time PC was in the rankings, it was led by a Kris Dunn/Ben Bentil duo that started the season 14-1 and got as high as No. 8. That team was ranked 12 straight weeks.

The Friars are three wins away from tying that start, the best in Cooley’s tenure. The next group of games are Georgetown, Seton Hall, and DePaul on New Year’s Day.