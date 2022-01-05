PC pounded by Marquette, worst margin of defeat in Cooley tenure

(WPRI) – On a night where Ed Cooley could have won his 300th game as a head coach, where Providence could have matched its best start under him and begin Big East play 4-0 for the first time in program history nothing went right.

Aside from a first half run to pull to within four, 22-18, Tuesday night belonged to the Marquette Golden Eagles in an 88-56 loss.

Cumberland native Tyler Kolek, who leads the Big East in assists per game, dished out a career-high nine for the hosts.

PC drops to 13-2 overall and 3-1 in the conference. It will host St. John’s on Saturday at the Dunk. Tip time is set for Noon.

