(WPRI) — In his first game as the head coach for PC men’s lacrosse, Bobby Benson picked up his first win at the helm for the Friars as his team defeated Holy Cross 12-9 on Sunday afternoon.

Michael Chabra had four goals to lead PC, while Jack Horrigan had three of his own goals.

Next up, the Friars travel to Smithfield to take on Bryant on Saturday, February 11.