PC men’s hockey sweeps Princeton in back-to-back

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – After dominating Princeton 7-0 on Friday night, the Providence College men’s hockey team found themselves in a 2-0 hole into the third period in the second game of a back-to-back on Saturday. This time around there were more fights in the game than there were goals.

It looked like the Tigers would get their revenge. Then, the comeback began. Riley Duran put the Friars on the board. They were in business, trailing 2-1 with under five minutes to play and with a power play opportunity. PC would capitalize. First, Parker Ford scored to tie it up. A minute later, Brett Berard scored the game-winner.

PC would go on to win 3-2, completing the sweep.