PC men’s hockey primed for another postseason run

Despite losing five of its top six goal scorers from the 2019 Frozen Four team, Providence men’s hockey is right back in the national mix. The No. 10 Friars are led by a pair of sophomores, Jack Dugan and Tyce Thompson. Dugan, who leads the nation in points, and Thompson, who ranks third, are both Hobey Baker Award nominees. The Hobey Baker Award is annual recognition for the top player in men’s college hockey.