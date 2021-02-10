PC men’s hockey looks to get back on track

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Up until Sunday’s 3-2 loss to Hockey East cellar dweller Merrimack, the PC men’s hockey team had gone six straight games without a loss. The Friars had hit their groove. Now, despite one bad period allowing all three goals, they’re looking to jump right back in the win column as the regular season winds down. This weekend PC (8-6-4) faces UConn (8-7-2) twice in a meeting between two teams near the top of the conference standings.

The Huskies are in fourth place right now while the Friars are right behind in fifth. The top five seeds receive a first round bye in the upcoming conference tournament, so both sides are going to want to win in order to stay in line.

Puck drop on Friday is set for 4:30 p.m. at Schneider Arena. The teams will play in Storrs, Conn on Saturday at 4 p.m.