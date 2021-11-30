PC men’s basketball preps for busy week, starting with Texas Tech

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Providence College men’s basketball is preparing for a busy week. Wednesday night it’s a Big East, Big 12 matchup as the Friars welcome Texas Tech.

The Red Raiders are undefeated on the season and just three seasons removed from the National Championship game. Tip-off at the Dunk is at 8:30 p.m.

This will be a big test for the Friars, who will not have guard Jared Bynum. Ed Cooley said he is not sure if Bynum will be available on Saturday against URI either.

PC hosts URI Saturday at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com