PC men’s basketball preps for busy week, starting with Texas Tech

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Providence College men’s basketball is preparing for a busy week. Wednesday night it’s a Big East, Big 12 matchup as the Friars welcome Texas Tech.

The Red Raiders are undefeated on the season and just three seasons removed from the National Championship game. Tip-off at the Dunk is at 8:30 p.m.

This will be a big test for the Friars, who will not have guard Jared Bynum. Ed Cooley said he is not sure if Bynum will be available on Saturday against URI either.

PC hosts URI Saturday at 2 p.m.