PC Men’s Basketball announces tip times and television assignments

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Providence College men’s basketball team announced tip times and TV assignments for the season. The men’s team will play a 31-game schedule. You can find the times below.

The Friars will open the season with an exhibition game versus Stonehill on Thursday, October 21 at 7:00 p.m. The team’s first non-conference game will be on Tuesday, November 9 at 7:00 p.m. versus Fairfield at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center on FS1. The Friars’ other non-conference home games will be versus Sacred Heart on Thursday, November 11 at 6:30 p.m. on FS1; versus New Hampshire on Thursday, November 18 at 6:30 p.m. on FS1; versus Saint Peter’s on Saturday, November 27 at 12:00 p.m. on FS2; versus Texas Tech on Wednesday, December 1 at 8:30 p.m. on FS1; versus Rhode Island on Saturday, December 4 at 12:00 p.m. on CBS Sports Network; versus Vermont on Tuesday, December 7 at 6:30 p.m. on FS1; and versus Central Connecticut on Saturday, December 11 at 2:00 p.m. on FS1.

In non-conference road action, Providence will play at Wisconsin on Monday, November 15. The time and television assignment for the game at Wisconsin have not been determined. The Friars also will play in the Legends Classic at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. on November 22 and 23. On November 23, the Friars will face Northwestern at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN+. The following night, Providence will play Georgia or Virginia at 5 or 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

Providence will play 20 BIG EAST games.

The Friars’ BIG EAST home opener will be versus Georgetown on Wednesday, December 22 at 6:30 p.m. on FS1. Providence’s other BIG EAST home matchups will be versus Seton Hall on Wednesday, December 29 at 7:00 p.m. on FS1; versus St. John’s on Saturday, January 8 at TBA on FS1; versus Connecticut on Saturday, January 15 at 2:00 p.m. on FS1; versus Butler on Sunday, January 23 at TBA on FS1; versus Marquette on Saturday, January 29 at 4:30 p.m. on FS1; versus DePaul on Saturday, February 12 at 6:30 p.m. on FS1; versus Villanova on Tuesday, February 15 at 8:00 p.m. on CBS Sports Network; versus Xavier on Wednesday, February 23 at 7:00 p.m. on CBS Sports Network; and versus Creighton on Saturday, February 26 at 8:30 p.m. on FS1.

The team will play 10 league road games. Its BIG EAST road opener will be at Connecticut on Saturday, December 18 at 5:00 p.m. on FOX. The team’s other nine league road games will be at DePaul on Saturday, January 1 at 2:00 p.m. on FS1; at Marquette on Tuesday, January 4 at 9:00 p.m. on FS1; at Creighton on Tuesday, January 11 at 9:00 p.m. on FS1; at Seton Hall on Tuesday, January 18 at TBA on FS1; at Xavier on Wednesday, January 26 at 6:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network; at St. John’s on Tuesday, February 1 at 9:00 p.m. on CBS Sports Network; at Georgetown on Sunday, February 6 at 12:00 p.m. on FS1; at Butler on Sunday, February 20 at 1:00 p.m. on FS1; and at Villanova on Tuesday March 1 at 7:00 p.m. on FS1.

