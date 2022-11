PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – The Providence Friars men’s basketball team is set to hang a banner on Tuesday night at the Amica Mutual Pavillion prior to the season opener against Rider at 6:30 p.m. The reigning Big East regular season champs will commemorate their 27-6 record and run to the Sweet 16.

Ed Cooley and his staff have eight new players in 2022-23 and prior to Wednesday’s practice he spoke about the process of forming a rotation early in the season.