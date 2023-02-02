PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Providence College hockey needs a big rebound this weekend against UMass and Vermont after getting swept in Maine last weekend.
The Friars have dropped out of the Top 20 and down to sixth in Hockey East.
by: Taylor Begley
Posted:
Updated:
by: Taylor Begley
Posted:
Updated:
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Providence College hockey needs a big rebound this weekend against UMass and Vermont after getting swept in Maine last weekend.
The Friars have dropped out of the Top 20 and down to sixth in Hockey East.
COVID-19 TRACKING: Charts, Maps & Live Interactive Data