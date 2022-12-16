PROVIDENCE (WPRI) — Ed Cooley and the PC Friars won their last three non-conference matchups as an appetizer for Big East play starting on Saturday against Seton Hall. PC stands at 7-3 as they turn it up a notch and look to defend their 2021 Big East title.

“It is a different team, so many people like to compare and I don’t think it’s fair yet it comes with the territory, we’re Providence College ’22-23, we’re not 2021-22,” said Cooley. “We’re still trying to grow and build our identity and anytime you can have those three things, passion effort and enthusiasm, it doesn’t have to be in sport but to me that’s life and when you have those intangibles things become a little bit easier and they’re contagious.”

Tip-off on Saturday at Seton Hall is set for 12:30.