(WPRI) – Providence College goaltender Jaxson Stauber is forgoing his senior season to sign an entry-level contract with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Stauber is a two-time Walter Brown Award and Mike Richter Award semifinalist. He currently ranks in the top-15 among NCAA goaltenders in wins, goals-against average, minutes played , total saves and shutouts.

Over his 61-game collegiate career, Stauber went 33-21-7 with a 2.13 GAA, .919 save percentage and eight shutouts.