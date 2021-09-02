PC Friars release non-conference men’s basketball schedule

ANAHEIM, CA – DECEMBER 01: Head coach Ed Cooley of the Providence Friars looks on in the second half of the game against the Pepperdine Waves during the Wooden Legacy at the Anaheim Convention Center at on December 1, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – The Providence Friars released their 2021 non-conference schedule on Thursday. The Friars play only one true road game at Wisconsin, nine home games including their preseason exhibition vs. Stonehill College and two neutral site games in Newark, NJ in late November.

All home games are at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence. Most game times are still TBD.

Oct. 21 vs. Stonehill (Exhibition)

Nov. 9 vs. Fairfield

Nov. 11 vs. Sacred Heart

*Nov. 15 at Wisconsin

Nov. 18 vs. New Hampshire

**Nov. 22 vs. Northwestern 9:30 p.m.

**Nov. 23 vs. Georgia/Virginia 5 p.m. or 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 27 vs. Saint Peter’s

***Dec. 1 vs Texas Tech

Dec 4. vs. Rhode Island

Dec. 7 vs. Vermont

Dec. 11 vs. Central Connecticut State

*Gavvitt Tipoff Games

**Legends Classic at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ

***Big 12-Big East Battle