PC Friars release non-conference men’s basketball schedule

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – The Providence Friars released their 2021 non-conference schedule on Thursday. The Friars play only one true road game at Wisconsin, nine home games including their preseason exhibition vs. Stonehill College and two neutral site games in Newark, NJ in late November.
All home games are at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence. Most game times are still TBD.
Oct. 21 vs. Stonehill (Exhibition)
Nov. 9 vs. Fairfield
Nov. 11 vs. Sacred Heart
*Nov. 15 at Wisconsin
Nov. 18 vs. New Hampshire
**Nov. 22 vs. Northwestern 9:30 p.m.
**Nov. 23 vs. Georgia/Virginia 5 p.m. or 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 27 vs. Saint Peter’s
***Dec. 1 vs Texas Tech
Dec 4. vs. Rhode Island
Dec. 7 vs. Vermont
Dec. 11 vs. Central Connecticut State
*Gavvitt Tipoff Games
**Legends Classic at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ
***Big 12-Big East Battle