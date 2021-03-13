PC forward Greg Gantt to transfer

A view of the Providence Friars playing against the Rhode Island Rams at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center on Dec. 4, 2010, in Providence, Rhode Island. (Photo by Chris Chambers/Getty Images)

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Sophomore forward Greg Gantt confirmed on his Instagram page Saturday night that he intends to transfer out of Providence. He averaged about four points and three rebounds per game this season.

