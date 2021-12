PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Providence erased a 14-point first half deficit and made keys plays down the stretch to defeat Texas Tech University 72-68 at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center.

On a night when star big man Nate Watson delivered only five points and five rebounds, reserve forward Ed Croswell provided a spark off the bench. He contributed 11 points, six boards and two blocks.

The Friars were led by Al Durham who had a 23 points.