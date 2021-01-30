PC coughs up big lead, can’t finish in loss at Georgetown

(WPRI) – The PC Friars jumped out to 15-point lead midway through the first half in Saturday afternoon’s game at Georgetown. But mental lapses on the defensive end for the remainder of the half allowed the Hoyas back in it and the final 20 minutes was a seesaw affair.

With 1.5 seconds left and PC down by two, David Duke was fouled shooting a jumper. The second leading scorer in the Big East, who struggled the entire day and scored only four points on 11 shots to that point, made the first free throw. On the second attempt, the ball rimmed out. Providence lost 73-72 in a game against a Hoyas squad that hadn’t played since Jan. 9 and hadn’t won since Dec. 13.

It’s beginning to feel a lot like last year. With the loss, the Friars are now 9-8 and 5-6 in conference play. A year ago, PC was 13-12 overall, 6-6 in the Big East. With their backs against the wall, they ripped off six straight wins to finish third in the league. Can Cooley and Co. try to repeat the same February magic one year later? Friars are back in action on Wednesday at home against Seton Hall and then on Saturday when they host St. Johns.