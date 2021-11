(WPRI) – Providence couldn’t overcome a slow start Tuesday night in the Roman Legends Classic Championship falling to Virginia 58-40.

UVA’s championship culture was on full display. Stingy defense forced PC to shoot a season low 24 percent and the Cavs highly efficient offense maximized possessions on the other end of the floor.

PC drops to 5-1 on the season and hosts Saint Peter’s before the biggest week of the non-conference schedule when they host Texas Tech on Dec. 1 and URI on Dec. 4.