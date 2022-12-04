PC is back in the win column, picking up a rivalry win over URI on Saturday by a final of 88-74, behind veteran leadership.

“Knowing the culture that comes between these two programs and the state of Rhode Island knowing how hostile it is when we play each other just preparing the guys with the mentality,” said graduate guard Jared Bynum. “It’s an away game one and it’s a rivalry game two, so we came together through adversity.”

For URI, two straight losses drops them to 2-6 on the year.

“As we look back at where we’re at right now, unfortunately we took a step back defensively and we’re going to have to and we’re really going to have to take a hard look at what we’re doing here moving forward,” said Rams head coach Archie Miller. “I thought Providence was absolutely killing us for 40 minutes in transition, I mean we could not get back.”

It was a convincing win for Ed Cooley and the Friars, but for PC and URI there’s a lot to take from this matchup moving forward.

“Anytime you win in an environment like this, let alone on the road it just gives your players confidence, it gives them a unity that they can go into someone’s building and play collectively,” said Cooley. “When you see across the board how the ball was shared, I thought our leadership was big-time today that’s something that we’ve been trying to concentrate on.”

“The bottom line is we got another one Wednesday,” said Miller. “Can’t lose to Providence twice so we got to be able to eat this, digest it, teach it, whatever we got to do to have a better response Wednesday against Brown.”