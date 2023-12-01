PROVIDENCE (WPRI) — The Providence Bruins scored five of their six goals in the second period on Friday night, doubling up Bridgeport in a 6-3 win at the AMP.
Up next, Providence hosts Lehigh Valley on Sunday at 3 p.m.
by: Sam Knox
