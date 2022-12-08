PAWTUCKET (WPRI) – Pawtucket native Isaiah Miranda was spotted at the Donaldson-Lynch basketball tournament. 12 Sports caught up with Miranda just days after he committed to NC State and why he’s headed to Raleigh next week.
Pawtucket’s Isaiah Miranda explains decision to enroll early at NC State
Posted:
Updated:
Stories Trending Now
COVID-19 TRACKING: Charts, Maps & Live Interactive Data
BestReviews.com - Holiday Shopping Deals
Don't Miss
LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>