PAWTUCKET, RI (WPRI) – McCoy Stadium will host the Red Sox “taxi squad” players beginning this weekend, the team announced Thursday.

The Red Sox minor league team, in its last year of existence in Pawtucket will play baseball after all, just not in the traditional game sense. Players that are not on the Red Sox active roster will work out at McCoy and be available to be called up to the big leagues.

The Red Sox can have 30 players active which means another 30 or so will be in Pawtucket.