PawSox to hold sendoff celebration culminating in 33-hour ‘grand finale’

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — After the pandemic robbed Pawtucket Red Sox fans of the chance to watch the team’s final season at McCoy Stadium, the organization has planned an elaborate sendoff for late next week.

The PawSox announced Thursday that the 50th Anniversary Final Weekend Celebration will be held from Thursday, Oct. 15, to Sunday, Oct. 18.

The series of events includes a charity golf classic and the final Dining on the Diamond, concluding with a 33-hour “grand finale” marathon at the ballpark.

The grand finale, which pays tribute to the 33-inning longest game in professional baseball history, will feature “Kids Running the Bases, a Scouts’ Sleepover, Batting Practice for high school seniors and Slaterettes, and a Unity Fest” — all in accordance with COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Fans must pre-register on PawSox.com in order to participate.

Full schedule of events:

Saturday, October 17

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Never Can Say Goodbye: Free for PawSox fans who pre-register on PawSox.com.

4 – 8:15 p.m. Dining on the Diamond: The finale of a summertime (and now autumn) fan favorite.

4 p.m. Seating

5:30 p.m. Seating

7 p.m. Seating

8:30 p.m. – 8 a.m. A Scout Sleepover with the Narragansett Council: A PawSox tradition where Scouts watch a baseball movie, camp out, enjoy special snacks, and sleep overnight on the McCoy Stadium outfield grass.

Sunday, October 18

9 – 11 a.m. Batting Practice with the Rhode Island Interscholastic League for Rhode Island High School baseball players who missed their 2020 senior season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

11 – 12:30 p.m. Batting Practice with the Pawtucket Slaterettes who have been a Pawtucket institution for more than 40 years. Girls and women of all ages may take batting practice on their favorite diamond.

2 – 6 p.m. Unity Fest with Black Lives Matter Rhode Island: A series of speakers and gospel artists, paired with Diamond Dining, to promote racial justice and equality and raise funds for the African-American Innovation Center.