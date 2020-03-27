PawSox still approaching final season the same despite uncertain start date

PAWTUCKET, RI (WPRI) – MLB’s opening day was supposed to be Thursday with minor league baseball and the PawSox following days later, but with coronavirus sweeping the nation, there won’t be games played anytime soon.

The PawSox are getting ready for their final season at McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket with no start date in sight. Still, they are still preparing for what they hope is a special final season

“We’re still proceeding at full speed to present a season with as many games as we can have,” said PawSox President Dr. Charles Steinberg.

“We know that’s what we love to do and we know this is an emotional year for everyone who has loved McCoy Stadium and we really want to still make it special.”

It will be the PawSox 50th and final season in Pawtucket. The organization is following direction from Major and Minor League baseball on scheduling updates.