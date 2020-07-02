PawSox president on cancelation of MiLB season: ‘Sometimes you get curveballs you aren’t ready for’

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The cancelation of the Minor League Baseball season due to COVID-19 meant the end to all the events planned for the Pawtucket Red Sox’ 50th and final season in Rhode Island.

“There’s an ancient expression from thousands of years ago that goes, ‘Man plans, God laughs,’ and I think that 2020 has been a lesson in that,” PawSox President Dr. Charles Steinberg said. “You do plan, you do have contingencies, you try to be ready for anything but sometimes you get curveballs you are not ready for.”

Members of the Boston Red Sox Taxi squad are set to use McCoy Stadium for workouts to stay in shape for the season and Steinberg is hoping to share some of that with fans.

He’s also thinking ahead to a proper send off for the team and the Stadium next season.

“We don’t know yet, but there has to be a way for a fitting farewell, to McCoy,” Steinberg said. “We’re not bidding farewell to the people of Rhode Island or the legacy of the Pawtucket Red Sox and we’re going to continue that. But most importantly, perhaps, we’re going to continue to contribute to the community.”