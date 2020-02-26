‘O Say Can You Sing?’: PawSox holding auditions for National Anthem singers

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — If you can sing and also enjoy baseball then the Pawtucket Red Sox have an opportunity for you.

The PawSox are offering fans a special chance to sing the National Anthem prior to a game at McCoy Stadium during their final season in Pawtucket.

Auditions for all ages will be held on March 8 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Warwick Mall.

Individuals or groups can register upon arrival on a first-come, first-served basis.

Singers get two minutes to perform the “Star-Spangles Banner” or any relevant song like “God Bless America” or “America the Beautiful.”

“In this final season at McCoy Stadium, as we celebrate 50 Wonderful Years together, we know that emotions will be high,” PawSox President Dr. Charles Steinberg said. “We are eager to give singers and musicians from Rhode Island the opportunity to perform in front of their friends and loved ones.”

Eyewitness News reporter Molly O’Brien will be one of the judges providing feedback after each performance.

Alongside her will be Brian Mulhern, host of the Cat Country radio morning show, Courtney Kelley, host of the midday show on Cat Country, and aspiring professional singer Lexi Lanni, former winner of New England’s Got Talent.

The Boston Red Sox 2013 World Series trophy will also be available for fans to take photos with from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The PawSox are scheduled to play 70 home games beginning April 9 at 5:05 p.m. against the Syracuse Mets.

Any questions can be emailed to Jackie Dempsey at jdempsey@pawsox.com.