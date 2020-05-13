Minor League baseball ‘unlikely’ this year; are PawSox done?

PAWTUCKET, R.I (WPRI) — The Pawtucket Red Sox may have played its last game at McCoy Stadium. But this is an outside chance the team could return to Pawtucket in 2021.

CBS Sports reports it’s “extremely unlikely” there will be any minor league games this year.

As part of MLB’s proposal to begin the season in July, teams would be allowed to to have a 20 player “taxi squad” or practice squad, which would replace calling players up from the minors.

This year was supposed to be the Triple A team’s 50th and final season in Pawtucket before the team moves to Worcester’s Polar Park in April 2021 as the WooSox.

However, all construction projects were halted across Massachusetts due to the coronavirus pandemic, which included Polar Park. Now, the Boston Globe reports crews will be allowed to resume work on the ballpark as early as next week.

With projects resuming, there will be additional safety protocols in place which could impact the time and budget of the construction schedule. This would leave the Triple A team potentially without a stadium next year.

Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien has previously expressed he’d consider extending the team’s lease at McCoy stadium if Polar Park is not ready, but the Globe reports the impact of the delay won’t be known until at least June.

Team owner and chairman Larry Lucchino told the Globe he’d save an assessment of the delay and the adverse impacts for another day, adding, “precautions, health and safety remain paramount.”