MiLB cancels 2020 season, abruptly ending PawSox’ time in RI

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) ─ It appears that the Pawtucket Red Sox may have already played their last game at McCoy Stadium, after Minor League Baseball (MiLB) canceled its 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

MiLB made the announcement Tuesday, saying that since Major League Baseball will not provide players for their teams, the season can’t be played.

“These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in

our history that we’ve had a summer without Minor League Baseball played,” MiLB President & CEO Pat O’Conner said in a statement. “While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment.”

This is the first year in the league’s 137-year history that no games will be played, according to the MiLB.

The PawSox said the club will explore ways to “have a fitting farewell to their longtime home, 78-year-old McCoy Stadium.”

It was announced last year that the team will be leaving Pawtucket for Worcester and changing their name to the Worcester Red Sox. The club hopes to open the 2021 season at its newly constructed stadium, Polar Park.

Fans who bought tickets to the PawSox’ final season at McCoy will be contacted by the club’s ticket office and offered a variety of options, including full refunds.

“Naturally, as baseball fans, we are deeply disappointed to not have a summer of PawSox baseball, especially in our 50th anniversary season,” Club President Dr. Charles Steinberg said. “Yet all of us recognize that the health, safety, and well-being of our players, fans, and entire community are paramount. But we will keep the faith; this may not be how the story ends.”