Beginning of the end: Tickets now on sale for last PawSox season at McCoy

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Tickets went on sale Thursday for the last season the Boston Red Sox farm team will be located in Pawtucket.

On the team’s website, single-game tickets are on sale under a banner showing a logo with the new tradition of fireworks after Saturday night games, reading “50 Wonderful Years ─ 1970-2020. Thank you McCoy!”

The McCoy box office will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The season opens April 9, when the team will host the Syracuse Mets. For the team’s 50th anniversary season, they have planned multiple promotions and special events as a farewell, such as giveaways ranging from bobbleheads of iconic Boston Red Sox championship moments to replica jerseys of David Ortiz and Xander Bogaerts.

Fireworks will continue after Saturday night games, as well as on July 2 and 3 before Independence Day, on August 14 and on the day before Labor Day, which is the night of the next-to-last game at McCoy Stadium.

Ticket prices are staying the same for the lowest-priced tickets, at $9 for adults purchased in advance and $6 for children and seniors purchased in advance, the club said.

But tickets are going fast for the last game of the season, which will take place on Labor Day.

