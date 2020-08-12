Pawsox start “Drive-Thru Giveaways”

PAWTUCKET, RI (WPRI) – The Pawsox started their “Drive-Thru Giveaways” Wednesday afternoon at McCoy Stadium.

Fans stayed in their cars and were given a Keith Foulke Bobble Head commemorating the 2004 World Series win.

Wednesday was the first of four dates where fans cans pick up promotional items that were originally planned for the club’s 50th anniversary season at McCoy. The first four dates of giveaways are August 12, 17, 25, and 30.

Fans who pre-register can drive to the ballpark, remain in their cars, drive through the parking lot, show their confirmation email, and receive the particular giveaway for that day.