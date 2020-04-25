Pats trade up, grab Michigan OLB Uche in 2nd round

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick takes questions from reporters before an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – For a second straight year the Patriots drafted a linebacker from Michigan. Last year it was Chase Winovich, this year it’s Josh Uche.

In order to secure him, the Pats moved up the board 11 picks. They traded No. 71 and No. 98 to Baltimore for No. 60, which they used on Uche, and No. 129.

Uche is listed at 6-foot-1 and 245 pounds. He’s considered a versatile player, with pass-rush skills. During the 2019 season, Uche recorded a career-high 34 tackles, including 23 solo stops. His 11.5 tackles for loss were second-most on the team, while his 8.5 sacks led the team. His efforts were rewarded as he was named to the Big Ten’s second team.