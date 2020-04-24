Patriots trade down, load up on picks for Friday

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – For the third time in the last five years the Patriots did not make a pick in the first round.

When the team was finally on the clock at No. 23, Bill Belichick traded the pick to the Los Angeles Charges for the No. 37 and No. 71 picks, a second and third rounder respectively.

The move is Belichick’s 78th trade in 21 drafts as the head coach of the Patriots.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Patriots can “take the same player at 37 that they would have taken at 23.”

Entering the draft, the Patriots had the second most picks of any team in the league (12) but did not have a second round pick since they dealt it to the Atlanta Falcons for Mohamed Sanu. Now, the Patriots have five picks entering the day on Friday including No. 23 in the second round and No. 71, 87, 98 and 100 in the third round.

Some names the Patriots might target on Friday are CB/KR Antoine Winfield Jr (Minnesota), TE Cole Kmet (Notre Dame), LB Zach Baun (Wisconsin), WR Denzel Mims (Baylor) and DL Adam Epenesa (Iowa).

In other news, center David Andrews announced that he is cleared to play in 2020. The captain and Super Bowl champion missed the entire 2019 season with blood clots in his lungs.

On Thursday morning, the team signed free agent wide receiver Marqise Lee to a one-year deal. Lee was with the Jaguars since 2014. He missed the entire 2018 season and the majority of 2019 with recurring injuries. He had productive 2016 and 2017 seasons, so the upside is evident. A low-risk, high-reward deal for the team.