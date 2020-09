FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 27: James White #28 of the New England Patriots reacts during training camp at Gillette Stadium on August 27, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Steven Senne-Pool/Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WPRI) — Patriots running back and team captain James White was noticeably absent from Sunday night’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

The team listed White as inactive less than two hours before kickoff after his father was killed in a car crash in Miami, according to a report.

Fox Sports 640 South Florida radio personality Andy Slater reports that Tyrone White was a Miami-Dade police officer. He said James White’s mother was also in the car and is in critical condition.