FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – The New England Patriots have reportedly acquired veteran wide receiver Davante Parker from the division rival Dolphins via a trade, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Parker was picked fourteenth overall in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Louisville. According to Schefter, the Patriots get Parker and a 2022 fifth-round pick, and the Dolphins get a 2023 third-round pick in return.

This story will continue to be updated.