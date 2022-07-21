(WPRI) – With less than one week until training camp begins, the New England Patriots released the first two weeks of their schedule. All of the morning practices listed below are open to the public and free of charge.

July 27-30

8:00 a.m. Gates open for Patriots Training Camp

9:30 a.m. Patriots training camp practice (Upper Grass Fields)

July 31

OFF

August 1-4

8:00 a.m. Gates open for Patriots Training Camp

9:30 a.m. Patriots training camp practice (Upper Grass Fields)

August 5

6:00 p.m. Gates open for Patriots annual in-stadium practice. Event only open for season ticket members and Foxborough residents

7:00 p.m. Annual in-stadium practice for season ticket members and Foxborough residents