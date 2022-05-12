(WPRI) – On Thursday night, the NFL revealed the 2022 season schedule. With that, the Patriots now have dates and times for the upcoming season. At least 11 of their games will be broadcast live on WPRI 12 and FOX Providence.

Week 1 – at Dolphins Sept. 11 at 1 p.m. on WPRI 12

Week 2 – at Steelers Sept. 18 at 1 p.m. on WPRI 12

Week 3 – vs. Ravens Sept. 25 at 1 p.m. on FOX Providence

Week 4 – at Packers Oct. 2 at 4:25 p.m. on WPRI 12

Week 5 – vs. Lions Oct. 9 at 1 p.m. on FOX Providence

Week 6 – at Browns Oct. 16 at 1 p.m. on WPRI 12

Week 7 – vs. Bears Oct. 24 at 8:15 p.m. (Monday Night Football)

Week 8 – at Jets Oct. 30 at 1 p.m. on WPRI 12

Week 9 – vs. Colts Nov. 6 at 1 p.m. on WPRI 12

Week 10 – BYE

Week 11 – vs. Jets Nov. 20 at 1 p.m. on WPRI 12

Week 12 – at Vikings Nov. 24 at 8:20 p.m. (Thanksgiving)

Week 13 – vs. Bills Dec. 1 at 8:15 p.m. (Thursday Night Football)

Week 14 – at Cardinals Dec. 12 at 8:15 p.m. (Monday Night Football)

Week 15 – at Raiders Dec. 15 at 8:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football)

Week 16 – vs. Bengals Dec. 24 at 1 p.m. on WPRI 12

Week 17 – vs. Dolphins Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. on WPRI 12

Week 18 – at Bills Jan. 7 or 8; time TBD