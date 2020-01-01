Patriots preparing for Titans in AFC Wild-card game

HOUSTON, TX – DECEMBER 01: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots reacts in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 1, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Instead of having the week off, the New England Patriots were back on the practice field on Tuesday.

The Patriots are preparing to take on the Tennessee Titans at home on Saturday in their first wild card weekend in 10 years.

The Titans demand plenty of attention despite being the #6 seed in the AFC and the Patriots know facing them will be tough.

“Everything is still in front of us,” head coach Bill Belichick said. “We just have to recalibrate.”

Belichick spoke highly of his group and is encouraged by their energy and attention to detail as they prepare for a tough Titans who are playing their best coming into Foxboro.

In recent memory, the Titans offense hasn’t been much to ride home about but ever since Ryan Tannehill took over in week 7, they’ve been one of the most explosive offenses in the league.

WATCH: Smiles all around … This doesn't look like a team that is coming off a bad loss. #Patriots in high spirits today at practice 😃 pic.twitter.com/i6kjZvmHfx — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) December 31, 2019

The Patriots need to focus on the Titans attack which stems from their ground game — led by rushing champion Derrick Henry.

Belichick mentioned that there’s not a lot of players like Henry in the league.

“He can make you miss in space, he can drop his pads and run with power and run over you, he catches the ball well and he’s got the speed to go the distance, he doesn’ get caught much,” Belichick said.

When James White was asked if the Patriots offense has responded well trailing in the fourth quarter he said the team has confidence in those types of situations.

“We have a lot of confidence no matter what the situation is, Josh McDaniels does a great job,” White said. “We practice those situations all year long and when it comes to that game we’re confident that we can get the job done.”

The Patriots haven’t lost a home playoff game since 2013 and they look to continue that streak on Saturday.

If the Patriots defeat the Titans, they would travel to Kansas City to face the Chiefs on Sunday, January 12 at 3:05 p.m. That game would also air on WPRI 12.

