FOXBORO (WPRI) – Preparations for the Patriots in 2022 are underway as the team completed day one of OTAs on Monday, as they prepare for another season in Foxboro.

Devin McCourty first to the podium after the #Patriots opening OTA.



“Excited to get this season going, and kicking it up a notch.”@wpri12 pic.twitter.com/x6AnlxWZLm — Sam Knox (@SamKnoxTV) May 23, 2022

“Right now it’s about the guys getting on the same page,” said second year quarterback Mac Jones. “Running backs, tight ends, receivers, and then working with the offensive line.”

Mac Jones the final player off the field and to the podium. Year two underway for the QB.



“We have a great group of guys. Old guys, young guys. We’re excited to get to work.”@wpri12 pic.twitter.com/uPwdxPG3lO — Sam Knox (@SamKnoxTV) May 23, 2022

The big question heading into OTAs revolved around who would be calling the offensive plays come September.

“We’re going to coach the team, coach the players, get them ready to go,” said Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick. “We’re going to game plan what we have to game plan. We’ll play call, do all the things we need to do to compete in games. Right now, we’re months away from that.”

Regardless of who will make the offensive play calls, Jones said he had a productive off-season both in performance, and building relationships.

“This past off-season we’ve just built a great relationship with the offensive line, the receivers, hanging out together,” Jones said.

Kendrick Bourne all smiles after getting some reps in. Glowing about Mac Jones.



“Mac gets along with everyone. He knows how to connect with everyone.”@wpri12 pic.twitter.com/DisgBLY3NG — Sam Knox (@SamKnoxTV) May 23, 2022

The Pats have five more OTA sessions before opening mandatory mini-camp on June 7th.