It's almost time for training camp to begin in New England. And, after a post season of trades, free agency and draft picks, there are a lot of new faces in New England. Today, on New England Nation Extra, we break down the drafted rookies strengths and weaknesses.

Safety Kyle Dugger was the 37th pick overall from Lenoir-Rhyne University, a division two school in North Carolina. But don't let his lack of power-five play fool you, he has the ability to defend the deep zone, something that could help out with all of that man-to-man coverage the Patriots’ like to play. There are some concerns about his lack of experience with top competition, but his performance in the Senior Bowl curbed some of those doubts.